Melissa Jean Johnson, 43 years young, of Duluth, Minn., and the Bear Clan journeyed to the spirit world Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from the Emeralds at Grand Rapids, Minn.
A wake for Melissa will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and continue until her 11 a.m. funeral service Oct. 28, all to be held at the Onigum Community Center with Pastor Mark Olson and Father William Butcher officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery at Old Agency immediately following the service.
Helping to lay Melissa to rest are Delbert Rushman Jr., Lawrence Johnson\ Jr., Sundance Johnson, Jason Silcox, Ty Butcher, Trevor Kingbird, Shaun Butcher, Dean Jackson Jr. and Dennis Smith. Alternate pallbearers are Dion Jackson, Bill Pell and Bernabe Lequire. Her honorary pallbearers are all her family and friends.
She was born in Minneapolis May 14, 1976, the daughter of Darlene Monroe and Lawrence Johnson Sr.
Melissa was a free-spirited woman who loved going to concerts and powwows. She could never just stay in the house; she was always out and about with her friends, except when she was hosting her holiday or game-day parties. Melissa was always cooking for her family and parties and hated it when something didn’t turn out. She had the best sense of humor and loved making other people laugh. Melissa was always honest and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. Her furbabies Jackson, Bizhiki and Wolfie held a special place in her heart. Melissa embraced her native culture and was very spiritual; she loved speaking Ojibwe and never said “goodbye” but “Gigawaabamin.” She loved getting dressed up and playing her music loud but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and granddaughter Elysia.
Family that Melissa is reunited with are her father, Lawrence Johnson Sr.; sister, Christina Johnson; grandmas, Isabella Monroe and Irene Johnson; aunties, Adeline and Tonya Monroe; uncles, Harold, Clyde and Calvin Monroe; nephew, Sonnie Ringley; and the father of her children, Peter Jones.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Delbert (Sarah) Rushman, Jr. of Grand Rapids, Jalyssa (Bernabe) Johnson of Walker and Jazlynn Jones of Cass Lake; her mother, Darlene Monroe of Onigum; granddaughter, Elysia Rushman; brothers, Lawrence Johnson, Jr. and Sundance Johnson; sister, Brenda Johnson; aunties, Evelyn Monroe, Wanda McFagen, Elaine Saccoman and Betsy Johnson; uncles, Lewis Taylor, Bill Pell, Roger and Edwin Monroe; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Melissa’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
