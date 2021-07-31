Melvin 'Mel' Salberg

Melvin Salberg, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, after complications following a series of strokes.
A memorial service will be held Aug 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, with visitation one hour prior.
Mel was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Litchville, N.D., and grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Litchville High School and on July 15, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart Punk. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mel continued his post-secondary education and earned a BA from Valley City State College and a MA from the University of North Dakota in business education. They had two daughters, Marti and Teri.
Mel had a passion for continuing education. He believed that vocational education was a much-needed part of the educational system. He developed and became the director of the Clay County Vocational Center for high schools around Moorhead.
In 1976 the family moved to Bemidji, where he eventually became the president of Northwest Technical College. Mel was a warm, caring leader and friend who believed in encouraging people to grow and learn. He worked with the administration at Bemidji State University to develop programs so that vocational students had an opportunity to further their education if they chose to do so.
After retiring from education, he purchased and managed North Star Nursing Service in Detroit Lakes and ultimately retired on Leech Lake in Walker, and wintered in Mesa.
To those who knew him, family was the center of Mel’s life. He adored being surround by his daughters Marti and Teri, and their families, grandchildren, and recently great-grandchildren. Friends will remember Mel for his empathy and thoughtfulness, his understated sense of humor, and his love for entertaining. He was kind and his sprit ran deep. And who can forget his passion for hobbies — hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, traveling, golf, the Twins and simple things like Miller Lite and beer nuts.
He is survived by his wife Waynette ‘Punk’ Salberg; daughters Marti (Randy) Peterson, Fargo, N.D., and Teri Salberg (Winston Wood) Minnetonka; grandchildren Kari (Brent) Wordelman, Kaj Peterson, Claire Binnicker, Max Binnicker, Will Wood, Isabella Wood; great-grandchildren Finn and Emme Wordelman; brother Gaylen Salberg (Darla); sister-in-law Marge Salberg; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Mabel Salberg; sister Lilly Sundet King; and brother Albert Salberg.
Memorials can be made to Homestead Hospice of Phoenix, Ariz., Barrow Neurological Foundation or Hope Lutheran Church of Walker.
