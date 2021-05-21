Merlin Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021.
Merlin was born Nov. 5, 1945, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to Norwell and Marie Destross. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1963 and had her son, James Johnson in 1966. During that time, she moved to Bloomington, Minn., and had her son Brett in 1971.
Merlin started working in 1976 for Workman Services, Watt-Peterson and Meyers Printing selling professional printing. She was a very hard worker and was very successful in her career.
She loved to travel and went all over the United States. Her favorite places were Hawaii, northern California and New York City. She loved gardening, camping, fishing and reading. Her favorite TV show was “Everybody Loves Raymond” and she loved listening to classical music.
Merlin’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren Courtney and Benjamin. She would take them to parks, movies, McDonald’s and attend their sporting events. Her loving and caring spirit will surely be missed.
Merlin is survived by her children, James Johnson, and Brett (Jill) Johnson; and grandchildren, Courtney Johnson and Benjamin Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norwell and Marie Destross.
A private service will be held May 23. A very special thank you goes to May Creek Memory Care and St. Joseph’s Hospice Care for taking care of Mom!
Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service (www.whispeingpinenorth.com).
