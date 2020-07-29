Michael Harding

Michael “Mike” Dean Harding, 58, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
His funeral will be held for immediate family only, at Jones-Persons Funeral Home in Park Rapids. A celebration of life for family and friends will follow at the Hackensack Fire Hall Aug. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. Please ensure a face mask is worn.
He was the loving husband of Nancy (Blackketter) Harding. They shared 39 wonderful years of marriage together.
Mike was born in Park Rapids. He attended Delano High School up until his senior year and then finished at Tech High School in St Cloud. Ten days later, shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he became a Fire Control technician and was based out of San Digeo, Calif.
The hobbies he truly enjoyed during his life were hunting, fishing and farming.
He is survived by his spouse Nancy; children, Jeremy (Amanda), Josh (Cheryl), Shauna (Chris), and Zachary (Clistia); grandchildren, Atiyana, Nicholas, Payton, Cody, Eli, Emmy, Acadia, Makenzie, Charlotte and Fynnegan; parents, Robert and Darlene; and siblings, Michelle Martin and Loren Harding.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue in memory of Mike.
The Jones-Persons Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn., is handling arrangements.
