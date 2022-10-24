Michael Mayer
Photo submitted

Michael Timothy Mayer, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

A gathering of friends and family will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. memorial service at Calvary Church of Walker on Oct. 28. A private inurnment will be held at later date.

