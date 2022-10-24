Michael Mayer

Michael Timothy Mayer, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
A gathering of friends and family will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. memorial service at Calvary Church of Walker on Oct. 28. A private inurnment will be held at later date.
Michael was born June 18, 1967, in St. Paul, to Greg and Jeanne Mayer. He grew up in Falcon Heights and graduated from Roseville Area High School in 1985. After high school he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and then continued his studies earning a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in 1994.
Michael had many different jobs over the years from bartender to law clerk, real estate appraiser to sales. But whatever he was doing, he would always find time to go golfing with good friends. Michael would say that golfing was more about character than anything else. His friends would agree as it “certainly wasn’t his putting.”
He eventually moved to Walker, where his sister Sarah was then teaching. He fell in love with the area, and that is where he met the love of his life, Lori. They were married Nov. 7, 2008.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Mayer.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lori; mother Jeanne of Elk River; sister Sarah (Brian) Schlicting of Elk River; nephew Henry; niece Katie; stepdaughters Angela (Teddy) DeVore of Jacksonville, Fla., and Megan (David) Kennedy of Jacksonville; grandchildren Charlotte, Thomas and Caroline; and his longtime friend John (Kellie) Jorgenson.
Arrangements are by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
