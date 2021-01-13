Michael Noack

Michael Roy Noack, 55, of Hackensack, Minn., and formerly of Farmington was born July 23, 1965, and he departed this earth Jan. 3, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker with Father Timothy Lange officiating. A two-hour visitation will be held prior to Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
Pallbearers for Michael will be Matthew Noack, Keith Wilder, Travis Johnson, Raul Garcia Sr., Robert Longo and James Goodletson. His honorary pallbearers are Arlene Noack, Sheila Goodletson, Michelle Noack, Akira Gotchie, Kaylie Noack, Kyianna Smith, Collin Goodletson, Courtney Goodletson, Cassandra Carpenter, Mike Bower and Sydney Webster.
Interment will be in the Akeley City Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker.
As a young man, Michael was an outdoorsy kind of person who loved to work with his hands. He attended school in Forest Lake and graduated from high school in 1984. He enlisted in the United States Navy shortly thereafter. It was there that Michael quickly rose to the rank of petty officer third class and met his lovely wife Arlene. They soon married and embarked in a series of transfers of duty stations while Michael served in the Navy.
Upon completion of his military service, Michael and Arlene made their way back to Akeley where he was from, and together they started a new life journey. They were soon blessed with two children, Michelle and Matthew. Michael and Arlene decided to put down their own roots in the small town of Hackensack where they live until this day. Michael was a dedicated employee and worked for Scamp’s Trailers in Backus Minnesota for 28 years, before his untimely passing.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise and Leonard Noack; and his two sisters, Brenda Jean Noack and Julie Lynn Bassett.
He survived by his wife, Arlene Noack of Hackensack; his two children, Michelle Noack of St. Cloud and Matthew Noack of Walker; stepdaughter, Rosalyn (Raul Sr.) Garcia of Park Rapids; his grandchildren, Akira Mary Gotchie, Kaylie Rose Noack, Kyianna DorJett Smith, Raul Jr. and Raquel Garcia; a great grandson on the way; his sister, Sheila Mary (James) Goodletson of Green Bay, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Michael’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
