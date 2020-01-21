Misty Rae Smith, 31, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in her home.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the services.

Arrangements are being handled by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.

