Myra Schmidtke

Myra Lorene Schmidtke, 91, of Walker, Minn., died peacefully at home with family at her side Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Visitation will begin at noon Sept. 19 with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastor Matthew Vrudny officiating. Pallbearers for Myra will be David Baumann, Chad Schmidtke, Ervin Baumann, Kevin Schmidtke, Jeff Schmidtke, Andrew Schmidtke, Josh Schmidtke, Timothy Faugstad, Ethan Schmidtke, Jeffrey Schmidtke Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Myra was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Lake Fremont, Minn., the daughter of Ellsworth and Lottie Ziemer. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Dunnell and Sherburn.
She and Ervin married in 1948 and made their home in Estherville, Iowa. They farmed in Dunnell before moving to Walker in 1966 where they owned and operated Woodland Resort until retirement. She also worked at Ah-Gwah-Ching Nursing Home in Walker.
Myra was a Christian and an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, making beautiful banners and furnishing her garden flowers for many years. She held local and regional positions in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), attended Bible studies and choir, taught Sunday school, and was an advocate for Immanuel Lutheran School from its inception.
Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; her parents; a sister; three brothers; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Her surviving legacy are her eight children, Belinda (Loren) Baumann of Bemidji, Randall (Karla) Schmidtke of Walker, Craig Schmidtke of Blaine, Ricklin (Peggy) Schmidtke of Walker, Daniel (Mary Lou) Schmidtke of Andover, James (Mary) Schmidtke of Walker, Michael (Kelly) Schmidtke of Walker and Michele (Jon) Faugstad of Scarville, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker, Minn., is handling the arrangements.
