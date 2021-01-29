Myron 'Ben' Slagle
Photo submitted

Myron “Ben” Slagle, 81, of Longville, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

A visitation is Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Longville Bible Chapel followed by the 11 a.m. memorial service with Pastor Bob Leko officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Longville at a later date.

Ben was born in 1939 to Roy and Madge Slagle in Pine River. He attended school in Longville. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1962 and received his honorable discharge in 1964.

Ben and Diana Gothmann were united in marriage June 15, 1968, in Longville. Ben worked as a heavy equipment operator for Gothmann Construction and Eagle Contracting, to name a few, in Minnesota and Wisconsin until his retirement in 1997.

Ben enjoyed gardening, spearing in his dark house, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and watching Minnesota sports, especially the Gophers and Twins. Ben could often be found spending time at “The Old Place,” hunting, mowing and maintaining the trails.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois “Tilly” Roller; brothers, Ronald, Roy “Bud,” Larry “Bing” and Richard “Dick” Slagle; and nephews, Casey and Shane Slagle.

Ben is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana; daughter, Kim Schultz (Brian Rutten) of Walker; son, Cory (Desiree) Slagle of Stillwater; brothers, Donald “Faley” (Gracie) Slagle and Darrell “Dean” (Billie Ann) Slagle, both of Longville; four grandchildren, Olivia and Jonathan Schultz, Allison and Ben Slagle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Myron Slagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments