Nathan 'Nate' Bixby
A Celebration of Life for Nathan “Nate” Bixby, 35, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Walker, will be held at 11 a.m. March 8 at the Assembly of God Church, in Watford City with Pastor John Brady officiating.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Bixby account at the Cornerstone Bank of Watford City or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com

