Norleen Marie Ward, 66, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

A gathering to celebrate Norleen’s life will be held at a later date.

Norleen was born to Norton and Elsie Hurd on Oct. 23, 1953, in Brainerd. Norleen and her husband, Paul, owned the Up North Café in Hackensack for many years. She spent most of her life as a cook and waitress.

She loved animals, flowers and spending time in her gazebo.

Norleen is survived by her husband, Paul; and brother, Birdie Hurd (Barb).

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn

