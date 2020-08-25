Ona Thompson

Ona Rae Thompson, 82, Walker, Minn., passed away in peace Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Moorhead Minn.
To protect the health of those Ona loved, the celebration of Ona’s life will be held for immediate family by invitation only at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Community Church of Walker. For all others, the service will be live-streamed to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker and available for individual viewing. Information for the live stream will be posted to the Community Church of Walker website: https://uccwalker.com/on-line-worship-services/. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the Community Church of Walker for immediate and invited family, and at Northern Peace Funeral Home for remaining guests.
We ask for your understanding as we navigate a balance between gathering to support one another and maintaining safety during these challenging times. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker at a later date.
Ona was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Brainerd to Dearll and Ruth Nash. The family moved to Walker where she would spend her childhood and make lifelong friends while going to school. She married her high school sweetheart John Thompson 63 years ago. They had two children, Sue and Mark.
Ona started nursing school after high school and then moved to California to spend time with a high school girlfriend. She later took a bus to Cheyenne, Wyo., to meet her future husband John at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, where they married and walked between service members in dress uniforms, lined up on the sides of the church aisle.
Ona attended Moorhead Tech School and graduated with a medical secretary degree. She worked at St. Ansgar’s Hospital for Dr. Holten, was fascinated observing autopsies, and then worked for WIC.
Ona taught us to be caring of all things, love nature and be thankful. She loved all her animals, gardening, walks in the woods, sunrises, and sunsets, singing in church choir, volunteering with elderly and being with her kids.
Loved ones that went before her are her parents and grandson Benjamin.
Loved ones that will miss Ona are her husband John; daughter Sue (Mark) Wolter; and son Mark (Shana); grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua (Jennifer), Sarah (Daniel) Tumey; and six great-grandchildren Liv, Meryl, Ana, Cynthia, Nora and Thatcher.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace
Ona’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
