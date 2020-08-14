Ona Thompson
Ona Rae Thompson, 82,   Walker, Minn., passed away in peace Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Moorhead Minn.

A service of remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker at a later date.

Ona was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Brainerd to Dearll and Ruth Nash. The family moved to Walker where she would spend her childhood and make lifelong friends while going to school. She married her high school sweetheart John Thompson 63 years ago. They had two children, Sue and Mark.

Ona started nursing school after high school and then moved to California to spend time with a high school girlfriend. She later took a bus to Cheyenne, Wyo., to meet her future husband John at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, where they married and walked between service members in dress uniforms, lined up on the sides of the church aisle.

Ona attended Moorhead Tech School and graduated with a medical secretary degree. She worked at St. Angar’s Hospital for Dr. Holten, was fascinated observing autopsies, and then worked for WIC.

Ona taught us to be caring of all things, love nature and be thankful. She loved all her animals, gardening, walks in the woods, sunrises, and sunsets, singing in church choir, volunteering with elderly and being with her kids.

Loved ones that went before her are her parents and grandson Benjamin.

Loved ones that will miss Ona are her husband John; daughter Sue (Mark) Wolter; and son Mark (Shana); grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua (Jennifer), Sarah (Daniel) Tumey; and six great-grandchildren Liv, Meryl, Ana, Cynthia, Nora and Thatcher.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace

Ona’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

