Pamela Worth, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home in Walker, Minn.

A gathering of friends and family for Pamela will be  held July 25 beginning at 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.   

Pam was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Walker to Stanley and Kathleen (Saddler) Worth.  She attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree. She taught high school English and fifth-grade for a number of years, then became an event manager for the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Upon moving back to Walker, Pam was an event coordinator for Northern Lights, The Palace and White Oak casinos. She led a Weight Watchers group and participated in Happy Hands. She enjoyed boating, community social events, family get-togethers, was an active member in the Chancel Choir and Bells, and loved her dogs.

Pam was thoughtful, caring, very intelligent, innovative and overall a great woman, and she will be in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her brother, Joel (Cheryl) Worth; sister-in-law, Judy Worth; nieces and nephews, Riley (Amanda) Worth, Lindsey (Brad) Kramer, Joshua Worth, Jeramie (Holly) Worth, and Jerecho (Stacy) Worth.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and by one brother, Gary Worth.

Arrangements are by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service serving northern Minnesota.

