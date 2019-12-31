Patrick J. Bauer of Walker, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his beloved acreage in Auburndale, Wis. He was 66.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Auburndale with Rev. Mark Lundgren officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the service time. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield, following the service.
Pat was born to Edwin and Maurine (Wilhelm) Bauer on March 10, 1953, in Marshfield. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki S. Grottke, and they were married for 47 years.
After high school, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War years of the 1970’s, and was stationed at Rantoul, Ill., and at Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska. Pat achieved the rank of staff sergeant and was honorably discharged in June 1977 at the completion of his final deployment in Duluth.
Upon discharge from the military, Pat and Vicki moved to Walker where they raised their two children. Pat worked for the State of Minnesota at Ah-Gwah-Ching as a stationary boiler equipment engineer for the State Operated Services Department. He was then promoted to Physical Plant director. After distinguishing himself, he achieved the title and responsibilities of the St. Paul Area Regional manager where he supervised the building of five state hospitals throughout Minnesota.
Respected by his peers, he was elected president of the Chief Engineer Guild by those same peers.
An avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman, Pat undertook hunting adventures in Montana, Alaska, and Africa, but his joyful roots were always in Wisconsin and Minnesota, deer hunting. He excelled in rifle, bow and black powder musket hunting.
After retiring, Pat’s passion was working “The 80.” He took great pride in maintaining five miles of trails with two beautiful ponds — The Teardrop and The Minnesota — which he kept looking like a park.
Pat was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the VFW. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.
Survivors include his beloved wife Vicki; son Patrick II of Columbia Heights; daughter Tiffani (Cade) Bednarski with grandson Brody Bauer Bednarski of Longville; mother Maurine; sisters Nancy and Susan (Kenny) Ludlum; and brother Michael (Shelley Munkholm).
Pat was preceded in death by his sister Sandy; and father, Edwin.
A man who stood tall and straight as a Ponderosa Pine, Pat will be sorely missed by all who loved him.
Memorials may be designated in Pat’s name to the Disabled American Veterans.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield,Wis., is assisting the family.
