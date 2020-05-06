Patrina “Trina” Suzanne Weyer-McClure, 50, of Rio Vista, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her and boyfriend Robert “Bob” Clark’s home.
Trina honorably donated her body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School to keep teaching others.
A private family service for Trina will be held at a later date.
Trina was born April 3, 1970, in Deer River, Minn., the daughter of Joel and Suzie (Frank) Weyer.
She enjoyed listening to country and classic rock music. She had a good sense of humor, and worked various jobs over the years as a bartender, cook, waitress, fast food and factory work. She enjoyed living in Texas after moving there to be around her cousins.
Family that Trina joins again are her parents Joel and Suzie Weyer; sister Peggie Weyer; and husband Mike McClure.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are sons, Forrest Crocker of Brainerd and Mikey Crocker (Mike B.) of Alborn; brothers Joel Weyer (Stephanie) of Springfield, Ohio, Jeff Weyer of Remer and David Wills of Iowa; four nephews; four nieces; and great-nephews and nieces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.