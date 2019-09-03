Paul Edward Crandall, 57, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, after a long illness at the family home on the farm in rural Nevis, Minn., with his loving family present.
Paul was born July 22, 1962, to Melvin Lyle Crandall and Betty Rose (Corliss) Crandall in Owatonna, Minn., the second to the youngest of seven children.
He is survived by his siblings, Nancy (Stan) Beug of Golden, Colo., Dale (Linda) Crandall of Wasilla, Alaska, Larry Crandall, Julie Crandall and Joseph Crandall; niece, Courtney Crandall and nephew, Truman Crandall, all of Nevis, whom he helped raise; his step-mother, Jean Crandall of St. Cloud; step-siblings, Debbie Olson of Foley, Ron Olson of St. Cloud, Cindy (Kevin) Kloeppner of Annandale; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Crandall; mother, Betty Rose Dyck; brother, Rodney Crandall; his maternal and paternal grandparents, and other family members.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids followed by a memorial service starting at 2 p.m.
To leave online condolences or to view the video tribute please visit www.jonespear son.com
Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minn.
