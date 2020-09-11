Paul John Reuteler, 79, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Garden Court Chateau.

Per Paul’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Paul was born in 1941 to Herbert and Sylvia Reuteler in Minneapolis. He grew up and attended schools in Minneapolis.

In the early 1990s he moved to Hackensack, where he owned Du-All Remodeling. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cribbage.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Paul is survived by his sons, Gordy (Roberta) of Grand Rapids and Matt (Jean) Reuteler of Jordan; brothers, Alan (Diane) Reuteler of Chanhassen, Rod (Irene) Reuteler of Maple Grove; grandson, Bryan Berkland; and two great-grandchildren, Jada and Taylor.

To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Reuteler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
