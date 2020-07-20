Paul Edward Ward, 71, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, following a short illness.
A celebration of Paul’s life is being planned for a later date.
Paul was born on Dec. 20, 1948, in Spokane, Wash., the first born of Edward and Shirley Ward. At an early age, Paul moved with his family to Clitherall, Minn., where he grew up. He graduated from Battle Lake High School where he participated in football, wrestling and track.
Paul was a member of the U. S. Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. While there, he received two commendations for valor and was proud to be a Vietnam vet.
Following his service to his country he finished his education at St. Cloud State University and graduated with a degree in elementary education. Paul secured employment at Rocori School District in Cold Spring and stayed there until his retirement.
Paul was married to Norleen Hurd and lived many years at their home near Hackensack, until Norleen passed away in February 2020. Together they owned and operated the Up North Café in Hackensack for several years.
Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending many days hunting bear, deer and elk, along with fishing for walleye and his favorite game fish, large northern pike.
Following Norleen’s passing in February 2020, Paul suffered from a broken heart. The doctors will list a different cause of death but his missing Norleen and desire to be reunited with her was the real cause.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Norleen; both his parents and sister, Ann.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Fronning (Steve) of Fergus Falls; brothers, Gene (Beth) of Alexandria, Joel (Kristy) of Sartell and Mark (Tina) of Okoboji, Iowa; brothers-in law, Birdie Hurd (Barb) of Hackensack and John Murdock of Oklahoma City, Okla.; along with many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
He will be missed by his family and many friends that he made during his life.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.
