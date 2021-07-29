Harpist, pianist, poet, composer and biblical student Paula Millar-Dahlem, 67, passed away in her sleep Sunday, April 11, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
There will be a short graveside service Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji.
Paula was born Dec. 22, 1954, to Willis and Bernadine Dahlem of Walker, the last of six children.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Clifford (Kip) Millar and four sisters Faye (Tom) Lynch, Pat (Carl) Lamb, Carole Dahlem, Suzanne Cutter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.
Cremation services provided by Einans Funeral Home of Richland, Wash.
