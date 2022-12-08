Pearl 'Wayne' Ricks

Pearl “Wayne” Ricks, 80, of Benedict Lake, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at home.

A Dec. 14 memorial service with full military honors will be held in the Walker Legion Club basement from 1 to 3 p.m.

