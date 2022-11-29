Wayne Ricks
Photo submitted

Pearl “Wayne” Ricks, 80, of Benedict Lake, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at home.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at the Walker Legion Club at a future date.

