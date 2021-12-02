Peggy Marshman

Peggy June Marshman, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in East Bethel, MN, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held Dec. 4 at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the memorial service at 2. If you wish to contribute a memorial, the family requests that it be in the form of a donation to Twin Cities Public Television at TPT.org, or to the donor’s charity of choice.
A lifelong Minnesotan, Peggy June Hummel was born to Edith and George Hummel June 18, 1934, in the small town of Revere in Redwood County, and raised in the equally small town of Laporte in Hubbard County. Peggy graduated from Walker High School in Walker in 1952. It was in Walker that she met the love of her life, DeWayne Marshman. Peggy and DeWayne married Aug. 5, 1952, beginning a journey together that soon took them to the Twin Cities, where they would reside for the rest of their lives.
Peggy and DeWayne owned their first home and started their family in the Morris Park neighborhood in southeast Minneapolis. Moving to New Brighton in 1966, many happy years were spent there raising the family while owning and operating two businesses, Minnesota Driving School and Movies in a Bag video store. A few years after DeWayne passed away in 1994, Peggy moved to her home in East Bethel.
Peggy enjoyed gardening, holding garage sales, collecting antiques and furniture to refinish, going back up north to the Walker area for classmate reunions and Fourth of July celebrations, vacations with family, the family dogs Beau and JoJo, British comedies and dramas on PBS, discussing politics and current events, challenging her son Ron in a game of ping-pong, card games with her daughter Lori, spending summer days with her young grandsons, and — true to her Norwegian heritage — butter on just about everything and really good pickled herring.
In later years, she also became a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins, never missing a game on TV if she could help it, especially if she could share that time with her grandson Peter. She loved spending time with her good friends from Laporte and the old neighborhoods, as well as the regular “senior lunches” that she was a part of for several years.
Peggy’s deepest love was for her family. She was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt. We will miss our beloved Mom in so many ways; for her compassion and calm reassurance, her common sense, her practicality, her fantastic sense of humor, her ability to remember everything about immediate and extended family, and her kindness ... but most of all for the love that only a mom can give. She brought joy to our lives, was a wonderful role model, and she was who we anchored to.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband and best friend DeWayne; parents Edith and George Hummel; sisters Delores Beyer and Joyce Doree; brothers Kenny, Larry, Jimmy, Steven; half-brother Mike; brother-in-law Howard Doree; and sister-in-law Jeanine Hummel.
She is survived by son Ron Marshman; daughter Lori Bostic; grandsons Peter Marshman and Cody Erickson; great-grandson Mason Erickson; daughter-in-law Diane Marshman; granddaughter-in-law Kaitlin Erickson; brothers Stanley and Robert; nephew Larry Marshman (Joan); half-brother Gene; half-sister Karen; sisters-in-law Leona Hummel and Lynda Hummel; brother-in-law LaVern Beyer; and many other nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Special thanks go to the compassionate, caring nursing staffs at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minn., as well as the staff members of St. Croix Hospice that assisted in Peggy’s care as she dealt with cancer over the last few months of her life.
Arrangements provided by Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake, Minn.
