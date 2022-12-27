Penny Swanum
Photo submitted

My Journey’s End: As I celebrated my 67th birthday I took great delight in how surprising and exciting and glorious my life has been. I enjoyed childhood years growing up in a small town and time on a farm with my maternal grandmother who loved me unconditionally.  I appreciated the years I spent in college and graduate school and was privileged to work in education teaching English, creative writing, speech and theatre.

Throughout my career I met many creative people and especially enjoyed the poetry community in Minnesota. Poets visited my classroom and I have fond memories of their interactions with students. There was a time when I could not imagine life without a classroom.

To plant a tree in memory of Penny Swanum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments