Peter 'Tuck' Geving

Peter (Tuck) Dwayne Geving, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was welcomed into his eternal home Nov. 17, 2020.
He entered this life Nov. 16, 1931, one of 14 siblings born to Peter and Cora Geving. From his birth through his school years and most of his adult life, he lived in Walker, Minn., a community he loved and served with dedication and pride.
A year after graduating from Walker High School, where he participated in many sports, Tuck enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, where he was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado and served in Japan during the Korean War. Prior to his honorable discharge in 1953, Tuck was awarded numerous honors during his active service and later received multiple honors from the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a frequent and committed volunteer. Tuck shared many stories of the close bond he held with his fellow servicemen.
Tuck married the love of his life, Alice Case, from Akeley, on Aug. 6, 1955, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. During those years they were blessed with five children.
He entered barber school in Fargo, N.D., in 1956. After receiving his certification, Tuck barbered in Aneta, N.D., for several years, where he and Alice made many close and lasting friendships. Their yearning to return to northern Minnesota and family prompted a move to Akeley for a short time until they made a final move to Walker in 1968. Tuck took over the reins of the local barber shop, and Tuck’s Barber Shop was a familiar fixture on Main Street for over 40 years. It was a warm and friendly gathering place where many recall getting a haircut or shave as well as a dose of local news and fishing stories.
Tuck had many interests and passions beyond the barber shop; he was a dedicated fan of the Twins, Vikings, and Walker High School sports, loved rock hunting and polishing, tinkered with all sorts of small engines, and hunted deer in North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and the forests of northern Minnesota for over 40 consecutive years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Evangelical Free Church for many years.
He loved well and was well-loved by family and a multitude of friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Alice, and his five children: Randy (Sandi) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rodney (Alice) of Chaska, Bradley (Leslie) of Brooklyn Park, Brian (Kay) of Annandale and Jayne (Paul Grimler) of Akeley. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Moore of Tacoma, Wash., as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was blessed with a wonderful companion in Alice, who was also a tender caregiver to Tuck in his later years. He moved to Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids in 2019, and the family is grateful for the attentive and compassionate care provided by the staff.
A celebration of life as well as a military ceremony recognizing Tuck’s service will be scheduled at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker at a later date when the family can once again gather together. Praise be to God for a life that was a blessing to many.
Arrangements were provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
