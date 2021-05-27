Peter “Tuck” Dwayne Geving, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was welcomed into his eternal home Nov. 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker June 4 at 1 pm.

Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker, Minn.

