Phil Anderson

Philip “Phil” Robert Anderson, 79, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.
A celebration of life for Phil will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker with Pastor Matthew Vrudny officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Phil was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Nystrom) Anderson.
Phil grew up and attended prep school in the Chicago area. One of his claims to fame was attending prep school with his best friend and son of a famous gangster. He loved to share that story with his family and friends.
Phil and his family moved to Roseville, where he was a traveling salesman. He attended Bethel College and became a stockbroker. Phil had his own plane and would often times fly to meet up with his clients. He later became a substitute teacher and taught around the local area.
The family moved to the Walker area in 2001 and Phil continued to teach in Blackduck, Cass Lake, Laporte and the WHA school districts. He was very involved in the community and was a proud member of the Coots Club where he could catch up on the local news. Phil loved to read, cook, watch TV, and frequent the casino. His biggest passion was being a big supporter for all of his children and their sports activities. Phil was very proud of them and he wasn’t afraid to show it. He continued to give support throughout their lives. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and those lives he touched.
The family that Phil joins again are his parents, Robert and Evelyn; sister, Virginia; brother in-law, Gerald Hartfiel; and other relatives and friends.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are a son in Roseville, and another son, Jonathan Anderson of Hutchinson; daughters Melissa Rodriguez of Inver Grove Heights, Kristin Smit of Lowell, Ind., Amelia Estabrooks of Coon Rapids and Elizabeth Anderson of Coon Rapids; sister, Roberta (Wesley) Freischlag; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter in the Twin Cities; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Phil’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.