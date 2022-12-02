Phyllis Hallene

Phyllis W. Hallene, 93, of Naples, Fla., (formerly Moline, Ill.) passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022, in Naples.
Phyllis was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Peoria. Her family moved to Bloomington, Ill., during her junior high years, and she later graduated as co-valedictorian of the senior class at Bloomington High School in 1947. From Bloomington, she headed to the University of Illinois, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and, more importantly, met her future husband, Alan Hallene, on a blind date during their freshman year. They didn’t click on that first date but literally ran into each other on the University Quad their junior year, fell in love, and were married senior year on their graduation day in 1951. During their 53 years of marriage, they raised four children, traveled the world, and impacted countless lives.
Phyllis is remembered for her intelligence, grace, and wit. She was a supportive partner to her husband as he pursued his business career. She was a hostess extraordinaire and opened her homes in Moline, Naples and Walker, to any and all. Everyone was always welcome at the Hallene household. She hosted PEO and bridge clubs for 65 years, and for 45 years, the Hallene Neighborhood Christmas Party was a tradition every Dec. 23. Their gourmet club was a bi-monthly event with five other couples that lasted for 50 years and was the source of many hilarious memories and wonderful friends. She was a loyal friend and cared for those in need in anonymous ways. She was a skilled conversationalist and always asked great questions to engage others.
She was a quiet volunteer and benefactor to many organizations. She particularly loved the arts and was a frequent attendee and benefactor of the Quad City Symphony and the Naples Philharmonic. She served on the Quad City Marriage and Family Counseling Service Board for many years and was active in King’s Daughters and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Al and Phyll loved the University of Illinois and were grateful to have had the ability to endow several chairs in addition to funding the Hallene Gateway, which became the official entrance to the University in Urbana. An avid reader, she was involved in numerous literacy programs over the years and was pleased to support local libraries.
Phyllis loved to travel and kept copious notes of the major attractions and restaurants from the over 40 countries she had traveled to. Her family was everything to her, and she especially loved to travel with them. On her 80th birthday, she hosted her family on a Caribbean cruise and snorkeled with her grandkids while watching sea turtles in their natural habitat. She enjoyed nature and could name virtually every flower she came upon during her daily walks. She loved sunsets and was often known to watch them with a Johnnie Walker Black Scotch in her hand. An avid golfer, she played into her early 80s.
She was a longtime member of and developed deep friendships at the First Congregational Church in Moline and the Naples United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Short Hills Country Club (IL), Crow Valley Country Club (IA), Royal Poinciana Country Club (FL), Tianna Country Club (MN), Old Baldy Club (WY), and the Rock Island YMCA, where she did water aerobics for years.
Phyllis is survived by Carol King (Robin) of Potomac, MD/Naples, Janet O’Hern (Jim) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Jim Hallene (Suzanne) of Hinsdale, Ill./Naples; beloved Mimi to grandchildren Bryan (Meghan) Hallene, Jimmy (Morgan) Hallene, Emily and Peter King, Sarah and Matt O’Hern, and Anna, Sam (Cara), Tyler and Charlie Hallene; great-grandchildren Jack, Theo, Henry, Will, and Vivian Hallene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan M. Hallene; son, Alan M. Hallene Jr.; and grandson, Alexander M. Hallene.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Moline Dec. 16 with a burial service immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Moline. The funeral will be live-streamed and may be accessed via her memory page at wendtfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Artis Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Naples, FL 34108-2740 (artisnaples.org); Alan M. and Phyllis W. Hallene Library Endowment Fund, c/o University of Illinois Foundation, Harker Hall, MC386, 1305 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801 (uif.uillinois.edu); Avow Hospice Foundation, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 (www.avowcares.org); Marriage and Family Counseling Service, 1800 Third Avenue, Suite 512, Rock Island, IL 61201-8000 (www.MFCSQC.org).
