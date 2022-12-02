Phyllis Hallene
Photo submitted

Phyllis W. Hallene, 93, of Naples, Fla., (formerly Moline, Ill.) passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022, in Naples.

Phyllis was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Peoria. Her family moved to Bloomington, Ill., during her junior high years, and she later graduated as co-valedictorian of the senior class at Bloomington High School in 1947. From Bloomington, she headed to the University of Illinois, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and, more importantly, met her future husband, Alan Hallene, on a blind date during their freshman year. They didn’t click on that first date but literally ran into each other on the University Quad their junior year, fell in love, and were married senior year on their graduation day in 1951. During their 53 years of marriage, they raised four children, traveled the world, and impacted countless lives.

