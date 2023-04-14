Phyllis 'Jean' Spear
Phyllis “Jean” Spear, 90, of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at the Beloved Home Care in Mishawaka.

Jean was born June 5, 1932, in Mishawaka to the late John and Edna Grace (Walker) Kohler. After John and Grace divorced when she was very young, she spent the rest of her formative years with her mother and stepfather, Donald “Daddy Don” Kemble.

