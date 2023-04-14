Phyllis “Jean” Spear, 90, of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at the Beloved Home Care in Mishawaka.
Jean was born June 5, 1932, in Mishawaka to the late John and Edna Grace (Walker) Kohler. After John and Grace divorced when she was very young, she spent the rest of her formative years with her mother and stepfather, Donald “Daddy Don” Kemble.
On May 24, 1952, in Mishawaka, Jean married Richard “Dick” Wayne Spear, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2014. Jean and Dick lived in Minnesota where they owned and operated the Interlachen Fishing Resort, spending many years hosting family and friends. Jean also worked for many years at the court house in Walker. They also enjoyed spending time in Sun Valley, Ariz., and later moved to Montrose, Colo., so Dick could hunt elk. Jean moved back to Mishawaka after her husband passed.
Survivors include sister, Malana (Todd) Maher of Mishawaka; sister-in-law Wanda Spear Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A sister, Judith A. Denny, preceded Jean in death.
Jean was a Mishawaka High School graduate. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family at the resort, traveling to Mexico, Canada and Alaska, and their beloved boxers, Boxie, Kammy and Bridget.
The family would like to thank the following organizations: Connie and Jerry Besario, owners of Beloved Home Care, for the exceptional loving care they gave to Jean; AseraCare Hospice for their commitment and expertise that contributed to Jean’s care and comfort; and Palmer Funeral Home for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
Contributions in memory of Phyllis “Jean” Spear may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 South Bend, IN 46614 or Aging Connections of Michiana, 2007 Tea Rose Lane, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
