Ralph Jankovich, 81, of Hackensack, and formerly Woodbury, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Ralph was born to Nels and Lillian Jankovich on June 9, 1941, in South St. Paul.

