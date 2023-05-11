Raylene Kimball
Photo submitted

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Raylene Kimball passed on to the next life. She was my wife, best friend, confidante, travel partner and the light of my life. We, who knew and loved her, miss her greatly.

Raylene was born Jan. 6, 1949, to Raymond and Louise Bright in Walker, Minn. She spent her school years attending Walker Public Schools, graduating in 1967. After attending Moorhead State University for one year, she transferred to the University of Minnesota. She graduated with honors in 1971 with a degree in social work.

