Raymond 'Ray' Wirz

Raymond (Ray) Fredrick Wirz, 74, born April 12, 1946, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn., surrounded by family.
Due to current restrictions, a service is planned for immediate family only.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 50 years; two children Jennifer (Jay) Wirz-Backer and Eric (Tiffany) Wirz; four beautiful grandchildren Madeline and Tanner (Backer), and Mason and Greta (Wirz); sister Linda Funes; and nephew Scott (Lori) Schultz and their two children Matthew and Sara.
Ray lived and worked in Anoka, Minn., as an industrial arts teacher for 34 years at Fred Moore Middle and Junior High School. He and Barb, his high school sweetheart, retired to their lake home in Hackensack in 2003.
Ray was a skilled craftsman and his greatest accomplishments were building his family home and retirement cabin. In addition to his passion for woodworking, Ray loved animals, reading a good book, telling bad jokes, making music, and Barb’s cookies. Ray was incredibly proud of his children and their many achievements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the Animal Humane Society or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Hackensack.
Ray’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
