Rebecca Johnson

Rebecca Ann (Willmert) Johnson was born June 8, 1946, to McRea and Rita Willmert in Blue Earth, Minn. They preceded her in death and taught her the importance of frugality and cocktail hour. They were the role models for the amazing parent and grandparent Becky would become.
She was the oldest of five siblings, who all survive her and adore her: Bill (Jean) Willmert of Rogers; Barb (Bob) Bromeland and Betty (Gary) Armon of Blue Earth; and Brenda (Gary) Gavin of Kasota, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Becky grew up in Blue Earth, attended Catholic school, graduated from Blue Earth High school in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in education from Mankato State University in 1968.
After some convincing and one night spent sleeping in his car in front of her house, Becky married Tom Johnson that same summer. She taught school in St. James but soon moved to Mankato and started a family. She is survived by Tom and her two children, Kristin Gilbertson (Paul Enestvedt) of Excelsior, and Ben (Steph) Johnson of Plymouth. She was so proud of her four grandchildren, Olivia and Ben Johnson, and Mack and Anna Gilbertson, and they loved her fiercely.
Becky and Tom moved from Mankato to Spring Valley, to Fairmont, and then to the south shore of Leech Lake. In each place she bloomed where she was planted. She made wonderful friends, hosted parties, holidays, gourmet club, poker club, and Wednesday night club. She enjoyed entertaining and showed you her love by making your favorite dish, just like Rita did. She had a green thumb, and her plants were also well fed.
She claimed she wasn’t, but she was competitive and loved to play cards, games, and Words with Friends and never used the cheats. Really.
Becky passed on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tom’s arms. She did not suffer. She had been making a tremendous recovery from a massive stroke in April and probably had another one.
She thought cut flowers were a waste of money so don’t send those. Clean your house, water your plants, and pour yourself a dirty martini in her honor instead. If you feel compelled to do more, memorials can be sent to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth. She was proud of the work Ben does there.
A celebration of Becky’s life will be held Sept. 5, at 5 p.m., at Charlie’s Up North in Walker.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
