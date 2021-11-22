Rev. Robert Dennis

Rev. Robert M. Dennis, 88 of Walker, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Bemidji, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Walker. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Born on April 24, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, Bob was the son of Morton and Dorothy (Mowry) Dennis. He graduated from Newark Community High School in Newark, Ill., in 1951. Following high school he went on to attend the Lutheran Bible Institute and North Park College in Chicago, and Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill. Bob went on to graduate from Luther Seminary in St. Paul in 1960.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Verlene Anderson on Jan. 1, 1953, at Helmar Lutheran Church in Newark. Following his ordination in 1960, he served congregations in Hollandale and Blanchardville, Wis., Jevnaker and Mandt Lutheran Church in rural Montevideo, American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie, Hope Lutheran Church in Long Beach, Calif., Trinity Lutheran in Manvel, N.D., Hosanna Lutheran in Grand Forks, N.D. and Poplar Lake Lutheran in Fosston.
Bob also served as a Navy chaplain from 1960 until 1968. During his time in Long Prairie he also served as an EMT with the Long Prairie Ambulance. He enjoyed vintage cars including a restored 1948 Lincoln Continental.
He is survived by his four children, Pamela (Genaro) Lara of Encinitas, Calif., Craig (Eunice) Dennis of Moorhead, Timothy (Becky) Dennis of Waseca, and Brian Dennis of Walker; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Verlene; three brothers, Richard, Clifford and Wayne Dennis; and his sister, Barbara Spearman.
The Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services of Waseca, Minn., is handling the arrangements.
