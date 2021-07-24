Richard W. “Dick” Carder, 97, of Brainerd, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village-Woodland.
Born into a farming family, his love for farming continued throughout his life. From the early days of family farming, to managing a beef cattle operation, to owning his farm east of Brainerd, he continued to raise and sell vegetables during his retirement and fully participated in and supported the gardens at Woodland.
Dick was born July 23, 1923, in Valley City, N.D., as the fifth child of Zella and Clinton Carder. The family then moved to the Hackensack area to build the Carder Dairy on a new farm. After high school, Dick studied at the School of Agriculture at the University Farm in St. Paul. He married Ethelyn Falk in 1949 in Hackensack, where they farmed, and Dick also taught classes on farming.
They moved to the Brainerd area in 1960, where Dick managed a farm operation and then later moved to their forever place, a 60-acre farm on Grave Lake. Together, they built their home on the north end of the lake. He then worked as a driver and mechanic at Triangle Oil Company until retirement and continued to raise various animals and large gardens.
Dick was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle. He was active at the First Presbyterian Church serving on the Session and Usher team. His family and friends will remember his passion to play card games (and win), his ability to grow raspberries and garden produce, and his storytelling, often about hunting or fishing.
After retirement, Dick and Lynn spent winters participating in projects where Dick could lend a hand at building as he could fix just about anything. They traveled to “Volunteer in Mission” in Sitka, Alaska; Menaul School in Albuquerque, N.M., Campbell Farm in Yakima, Wash.; and Wycliffe in Dallas. In Mission, Texas, he helped build houses at the Mission Service Project, volunteered at Pearson Elementary School, and helped with Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center. They enjoyed 20 years as “winter Texans” and thoroughly enjoyed their Texas community friends.
The family wishes to thank the caring and attentive staff at Good Samaritan Village-Woodland along with St. Croix Hospice caregivers and staff.
He is survived by his children, Coleen (Ann Turnbill) Carder and Steven (Karen) Carder, of Brainerd, Roxanne (Robert) Lueck, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Brian (Carol) Carder, of Holland, Mich.; and grandchildren, Kim (Don) Hall with child, Zach, of Clarksville, Texas, Kate (Steve) Carter with children, Garrison and Cora, of Layfette, Colo., Kristin Lueck, of Layfette, Eric Carder (Kelli Engstrom), of Merrifield, Neil (Erin) Carder and child, Clara of Rosemount, Dimitri (Chelsea Payne) Carder, of Springfield, Va., and Cecily (Jose) Lozada, of Holland, Mch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethelyn; his parents; and siblings, John, Edna, George and Gladys.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Nokay Lake Township.
The Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, Minn., is handling arrangements. www.nelson-doran.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.