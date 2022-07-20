Richard 'Dick' Kolp

Richard “Dick” Dean Kolp, 89, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Walker.
Dick was born March 5, 1933, in Carroll, Iowa, to Roscoe and Rose (Bundt) Kolp and was the youngest of three boys. He attended school in Iowa before moving to Walker with his family in 1947 where he graduated from high school in 1951.
Dick married Barbara (Huddle) in October 1951 and they had four children who they ultimately raised in Walker after moving to Little Falls and Denver. He worked as a fishing guide starting around 1952. In 1974, he founded Dick’s Mobile Unit which became Dick’s Marine and Boat Storage in 1977. He sold this business in 2002 and opened Bemidji Marine.
After selling Bemidji Marine, he stayed active in the Walker community supporting local businesses. He remained living in Walker until his death with his special friend, Peggy Hanson, who was his companion and cared for him.
He lived life to the fullest and was always quick with a joke. An avid Packer fan, he rarely missed watching a game and the Packer flag flew in his yard every season. Dick enjoyed life outdoors as an avid snowmobile racer until the late 70s, fishing, hunting, and boating.
Dick is survived by three of his children, Debbie, Steve, and Jim; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bernard, of Laramie, Wyo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; their daughter, Diann; and his brother, Robert (Bob). He will be missed by family and friends.
