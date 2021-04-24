Richard 'Dick' McLeod

A memorial service will be held for Richard K. McLeod May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church.
Richard, 72, passed away Saturday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., after fighting cancer for several years.
All family and friends are invited to attend.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard McLeod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
