Richard “Dick” Roberts, 87, a 25-year resident of Sedona, Ariz., and formerly of Ames, Iowa, and Ten Mile Lake, Minn., passed away Monday, March 6, 2023.

Dick was an Army veteran and retired civil engineer owning Ames Architectural Millwork.

