Richard McKenzie, 65, of Shakopee, Minn., member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, entered the spirit world Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
All services were held at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center in Prior Lake including a traditional all-night wake Nov. 15 and service Nov. 16. Interment is at Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Prescott-McKenzie; stepdaughter Tina Marie (Bobby Joe) Heinrich; stepson Jay Collin Hove (Kathy Rose Waters); step-grandchildren Krystal Heinrich, Starr Heinrich (Devin Michael Hayes), Lily Hove, Michael Hove, Chaz Mankowski, Jamie Mankowski; step-great-grandchildren River Blu Hayes, Jay Thomas Mankowski; brothers Steve Smith and Robert McKenzie; sisters Linda McKenzie, Connie McKenzie and Marie McKenzie; and caring cousin Bernie James Smith III; friend Pippy; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Laverne McKenzie; sisters Diane McKenzie and Donna Decker; and nephew Richie McKenzie.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation in Shakopee, Minn.
