Richard McLeod

Richard Kent McLeod, 72, passed away Saturday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., after fighting cancer for several years.
A memorial service and burial are planned for spring of 2021.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother and two grandchildren.
He is survived by wife Dian; sister Jeanne; four children and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospitals in honor of Richard K. McLeod.
