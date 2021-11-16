Richard Roger Ressen, 86, of Backus, Minn., passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the V.A. Community Living Center in St. Cloud.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Richard was born to John and Emma (Schmidt) Ressen Feb. 17, 1935, in Sioux City, Iowa. Richard attended Alta High School and upon graduating, joined the U.S. Marine Corp. After serving God and country for 20 years he retired to Hackensack.
On June 10, 1956, Richard married his high school sweetheart, Deloris Rae Lisle. To this union four children were born: Ricky Ray, Rebecca Marie, Robin Roy and Randy Russ.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Ressen; in-laws, Dale and Dorothy Lisle; brother, Leo; daughter, Rebecca Marie Navarra; and sister-in-law, Dorinda Ceslok.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Deloris; sons, Ricky Ray (Roslind) of Brainerd, Robin Roy of Lincoln, Neb., Randy Russ (Kenya) of Papillion, Neb.; sisters, Joce Dickey of Donnellson, Iowa, and Joan Liddle (Fred) of Santee, Calif; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dale Dennis Lisle (Susan) of Sioux City, Iowa; sister-in-law, Donna Mae Alba (Richard) of Henderson, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Solar Energy Project.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
