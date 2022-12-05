Richard 'Rosie' Johnson
Photo submitted

Richard Willis Johnson, known by many as “Rosie” or “Red,” 78, of Akeley, Minn., started his new job of “pushing daisies” unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from his home in Akeley.

Rosie was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Josephine (McGraw) and Russell Johnson. He grew up in the Walker area, mostly raised by “granny and gramps” Willis and Clara. He attended school in Walker through his junior year of high school. He attended a partial year his senior year at Council Bluffs, Iowa, while taking care of his mom, who had cancer, along with working nights, cooking at Randy’s Drive-In.

