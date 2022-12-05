Richard 'Rosie' Johnson

Richard Willis Johnson, known by many as “Rosie” or “Red,” 78, of Akeley, Minn., started his new job of “pushing daisies” unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from his home in Akeley.
Rosie was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Josephine (McGraw) and Russell Johnson. He grew up in the Walker area, mostly raised by “granny and gramps” Willis and Clara. He attended school in Walker through his junior year of high school. He attended a partial year his senior year at Council Bluffs, Iowa, while taking care of his mom, who had cancer, along with working nights, cooking at Randy’s Drive-In.
He made his way back to the Walker/Akeley area and that is where he made his home. He met and married the woman who would become the mother of his children, Gloria (Jenks) in June of 1968 in Walker. Rosie owned and operated his own logging company and sawmill for many years, He had Kelsey’s Akeley Bait for awhile. He operated heavy equipment at Hydro Engineering based out of Young America. He farmed, did dirt work and whatever else was needed to be done that he could do. He was one of the hardest-working men, even until a few months ago.
Rosie enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing — especially ice fishing, logging, farming, gardening, playing cribbage, visiting and his coffee at Zappy’s Cafe. He liked to watch old Westerns, especially with John Wayne, and recently he enjoyed watching “Deal or No Deal.” Rosie was on the first area Search and Recovery Dive Team in Walker, assisting the Sheriff’s Department. He also had the only fill station around and filled area divers’ tanks for them. He used to ice race and continued to go when his boys raced. He was very proud of his children.
He looked forward to rifle deer season, hunting with his children and grandchildren. He was excited to kill a deer with his late son’s rifle, which he did this November. He was hard of hearing, so most of the time he was heard before seen. He told the best stories, had a big belly laugh, a hug and generally a smile for all who knew him. He was a jokester, always picking, joking, and making people laugh. Rosie was an independent and stubborn man right until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rosie is preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Russell; grandparents, Clara and Willis Johnson; great-aunt, Carrie Schwab; sons, baby Jeremiah and Robert W. Johnson; son-in-law, Jeremy Landt; an estranged brother, Robert K. Johnson; and too many of his friends.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Rosie are his ex-wife, Gloria Johnson of Akeley; sons John Jenks of Little Falls and Andrew (Lisa) Johnson of Akeley; daughter Cherri (Chad) Landt of Laporte; grandchildren Rachael, Jamie, Justin and AJ Jenks, Kiana and Kayla Landt; great-granddaughter Marley Jenks; and numerous friends.
A memorial service for Rosie will be held Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker with Pastor Matthew McWaters officiating. Visitation is two hours prior. Urn bearers will be his children. Honorary urn bearers are all of his family, Austin Huffman, Nels Kramer, Big Vic Eldridge, Greg “Gutts” Tufts, Doug Aird, Dick Brunner, Scott Ouren, Dallas Hudson, Ed Thue, Pete Rogers, Zita and the Zappy’s Crew. Interment will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker with his boys.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family or a donation made to Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte, 535 Main St. West, Laporte, MN, 56461.
