Richard Siler

Richard Gene Siler, 89, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.
There will be no service.
Richard was born July 10, 1931, in Elkhart, Ind., the son of Grover and Lillian Long Siler. He married Daisy Freel March 5, 1955, in Monterey, Ind.
He graduated from Concord High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, in Germany during the Korean War.
Richard worked for Northern Indiana Public Service Company for 33 years; he retired in August of 1986. He was a member of Bristol, Ind., American Legion Post 0143.
Richard was proud to have lived to an older age than any other member in his family. He loved that he was able to retire to Leech Lake, where he lived for 26 years. He greatly enjoyed snowmobiling, lots of walleye and ice fishing, especially when his son, wife and grandchildren came for long visits.
He and Daisy also got into making ceramics, which they sold in five to six states in large malls and convention centers, at craft fairs, for over 20 years. Richard enjoyed many years of spending winters in Cocoa Beach, Fla. When it became too far to travel to doctors and too much work at the lake, they moved to be closer to son and family in Iowa, in 2012.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Daisy Siler, of Muscatine; his son Randal Siler and his wife, Kathleen, of Muscatine; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Siler and his wife, Sarah, of Muscatine, and Rebecca Siler Karr and her husband, Eric, of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Bryson Karr, both of Knoxville, and Bristol and Rorie Siler, both of Muscatine.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, George and Otto Siler.
Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society.
The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home in Muscatine, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
