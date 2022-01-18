Robert Ammerman

Robert A. Ammerman Sr, 75, of Remer, Minn., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Visitation will be Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Northland Alliance Church in Remer, followed by the 11 a.m. memorial service with Pastor George Collins officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Remer at a later date.
Robert was born in 1946 to Clarence and Josephine (Sharbonda) Ammerman in Grand Rapids. He attended Fridley school through the 10th grade before moving to Remer and then Oregon.
He married Candace Brunsman on Feb. 8, 1975, in Vernonia, Ore. Robert and Candace moved to Federal Dam where they had their sons, Albert and Aaron.
Robert married Diane Rice on May 3, 1986. They had two children, Robert Jr. and Kayla. Robert worked a variety of jobs, including for Crown Logging and at the shipyard in Oregon and as an over the road truck driver. He retired from the Remer Junction after 19 years. Robert will be fondly remembered for his love of animals and his pet deer “Bucky” that traveled with him and his baby skunk “Flower.”
Robert loved spending time with his family and friends and loved to take them hunting and fishing. He followed closely the activities of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sporting events. Robert was an honorary member of the Remer Area Ambulance Service helping whenever needed, any time day or night. In his retirement, he enjoyed running “grandpa daycare.”
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; son, Chester; infant son; brothers, Jerry and James; and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter Kayla (Terrell) Harris and their children, Ethan, Ashton, MicKaylynn and Aleeah; sons Albert (Patty) Ammerman and their children, Paige, Eleanor, Kenzlee and Liberty; Aaron (Crystal) Ammerman and their children, Dutch, Carter and Sullivan; and Robert Jr. (Angie) Ammerman and their children, Kaleb, Logan and Quentin; sister, Sandra Lucas; and brother Tommy Ammerman.
Also very special to him were Kelsey (Nick) and grandchildren Jersie and Jasper, and Natalie (Willie) and grandchildren, Madelynn and Courtney.
