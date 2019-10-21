Robert Bilodeau, 63, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away unexpectedly.
Graveside services will be Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.
Bob was preceded in death by wife and best friend, Holly; parents, Normand and Mary; and brother, Normand.
He is survived by brothers-in-law, Michael (Liz) Sperr and Matt (Cheryl) Sperr; nieces, Stella, Audrey, Katie and Caroline; godsons, Eric and Mason Witzel; friends, Shirley, Mark and Darrel; and many beloved Sperr’s Point Resort guests he looked forward to catching up with each summer.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home of Pine River, Minn.
