Robert “Bob” Edie, 78, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emilie; sons Paul and Bob; brother John; grandchildren, Victoria, Jeff, Jon, Katrina; and great-grandsons Porter, Orion and Cooper.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Edie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments