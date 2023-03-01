Robert “Bob” Edie, 78, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emilie; sons Paul and Bob; brother John; grandchildren, Victoria, Jeff, Jon, Katrina; and great-grandsons Porter, Orion and Cooper.
Bob was born on July 20, 1944, in Sycamore, Ill., to Wayne and Esther (Wood) Edie. He had two brothers, Chuck and John, and one sister, Muriel. He met the love of his life, Emilie, on a Wisconsin fishing trip with his family at Clam Lake. The couple were wed on Aug. 17, 1965, in the Wheaton, Ill., courthouse. They parented three boys: Paul “Tiny,” Robert “Bob” and William “Bill.”
Bob loved his family and pets. The Edie family had 14 beloved dogs over the years. Bob was an avid fisherman, spending many hours on the lake with his sons and grandsons. He was a devoted Vikings fan and enjoyed working on cars. Bob bonded over countless construction projects with his eldest son, Paul, including many renovations of their beautiful Hackensack home of 42 years. Bob will be remembered for his smile and ability to make conversation with anyone he met.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Esther; siblings, Chuck and Muriel; and his youngest son, Bill.
Per Bob’s request, no services will be held. A burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack will be held at a later date.
