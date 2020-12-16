Robert 'Bob' Naffziger

Robert L. “Bob” Naffziger, 75, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home in Backus, Minn., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
A memorial will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather.
Bob was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Pekin, Ill., to Merle and Leanna Naffziger. On Aug. 22, 1965, he married Norma Jean Fawer and together they raised three sons — Rob, Kirk and Tim. Later, when his sons were high school age, Bob moved his family from Illinois to Minnesota.
Bob attended trade school at Dunwoody in Minneapolis to become an electrician, and held that profession until he retired in 2012. He had a passion for mechanics and built a reputation as the go-to person to fix anything — everyone called him for help. Above all, Bob will be remembered as a kind and compassionate person, for his enjoyment of hunting and fishing, and for the love he gave to his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his sons, Rob (Sandy), Kirk (Kate) and Tim (Deseree); grandchildren, Bailey (Heather), Trenton, Caitlyn, Taylor, Madeline Herrity (Carter), Leanna, Paetyn, Sophie and Juliet; great-grandchildren, Elowyn and Calvin; his brother, Jim (Sue); best friend, Don (Jan) Michel; ex-wife, Anita Peske; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Merle; mother, Leanna; and ex-wife, Norma Jean.
Condolences and remembrances can be shared at klinefuneralhome.com or mailed to Kline Funeral Home, PO Box 511, Pine River, MN 56474
Handling arrangements is the Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.