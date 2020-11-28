Robert “Bob” Lewis Winner passed away in Park Rapids, Minn., on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 at the age of 74.
Bob was born Aug. 2, 1946, in St. Paul, at Anker Hospital to Lewis and Betty (Oman) Winner
He g.rew up in St. Paul, attending Johnson High School. Shortly after High School Bob joined the United States Army where he served from 1964 to 1968. He did a tour in Italy, Germany and fought in the Vietnam War in 1966.
In 1970 Bob married Carol Swenson. While their marriage did not last as they had planned, they were blessed with a son Jason and Bob adopted Carol’s son, Dan.
On May 2, 1984, Bob and Judy Mulroyan eloped in Watertown, S.D. Judy had a son Brian from a previous marriage who Bob loved and raised as his own. In 1988 they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Anna.
Bob and Judy often took vacations to Pixie Point Resort near Akeley and in 1997 decided to move to Akeley making Akeley their permanent residence. Shortly after, they bought Headwaters Restaurant and renamed it “Winner’s” Family Restaurant. Bob also managed the Akeley Liquor Store for several years before retiring in 2010.
He was a huge part of his community. Owning a business in town, he was a big supporter of Audrey’s Purple Dream, and even starting an annual Chili Cook-off in their name which still goes on to this day. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8508.
Bob spent the last several years of his life living at Heritage Living Center where he truly felt loved and cared for by all the staff.
Bob did many other things throughout his life including truck driving, dispatcher and car salesman. Bob had a huge passion for cars, owning many different cars throughout his life. He was a son, he was a father, he was a husband, he was a grandpa and everybody’s friend. He truly was one of a kind and he wore his heart on his sleeve. Bob had this amazing ability to make everyone feel special to him, because we were all special to him in his own way. He was a very funny man, always making jokes and even some that were slightly inappropriate at times. Bob had the most infectious smile and giggle.
Bob loved his family with all his heart, and to Bob everybody was family. He was extremely proud of every single one of his children and grandchildren. Bob had an amazing life filled with love, happiness, laughs, and smiles and will forever remain in all our hearts. He was loved by many and he also loved many. Bob wished peace and happiness to all his friends and family.
He is survived by his sons, Dan Winner, Jason Winner and Brian (Lacey) Hitchcock; his daughter, Anna Winner; mother, Betty Winner; sisters, Nancy and Linda; brother-in-law, David; 15 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, his special friends, Monica Hass and Chris Ricehill along with all the staff at Heritage Living Center that took such good care of him for the last six years.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Winner; father, Lewis John Winner; sister, Gloria King; uncle Jim; cousin, Rex; brothers-in-law, Donald and Tommy Mulroyan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, along with some special friends he lost along the way.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Akeley Cemetery, next to his wife after his celebration of life.
Bob’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com.
