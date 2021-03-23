Robert Groenke

Robert “Bob” Lea Groenke, 82, of St. Michael, Minn., passed away on Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, at The Monticello Care Center.
Funeral services for Bob will be held March 24 at 11 a.m. at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers, Minn. with a visitation held at the church one hour prior to services. A private family interment will follow at Word of Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
Honorary casket bearers will be grandchildren Ashley Groenke, Nicole Groenke, Timothy Warner, Anthony Warner, Amber Groenke and Richard Groenke.
Bob was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Mayer, Minn., the son of Robert C. and Anna (Ziermann) Groenke Sr. He was baptized on Nov. 6, 1938, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer.
He was instructed in the Lutheran Catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith on April 6, 1952, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in New Germany. His confirmation Memory verse was: Proverbs 23:26 “My son give me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe my ways.”
Bob attended St. Mark’s grade school for eight years and graduated from Central High School in Norwood.
On June 16, 1956, Bob and Deanna Ische were joined in holy marriage at St. John’s UCC Church in Bongards, Minn. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Bob worked at Central Manufacturing in Lester Prairie and started at Federal Stampings in November of 1956. He started his own business, Division Stampings, in 1966, full time in 1968.
Bob belonged to the JC’s in Eden Prairie, Lions Club of Rogers, Eden Prairie Snowdrifters and Leech Lake Riders. Bob was an avid snowmobiler for years until he was diagnosed with MS in 1996 and diabetes in 1997.
He was a former member of Fairview Lutheran Church in Hopkins and Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Bob and Deanna are members of Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Deanna; children Robin Ann Groenke born Dec. 23, 1956, Jeffery William (Suzette) Groenke born July 23, 1958, and Daniel Robert (Carol) Groenke born April 12, 1960; grandchildren Timothy Warner, Anthony Warner, Richard Groenke, Amber Groenke, Ashley Groenke and Nicole Groenke; five great-grandchildren Avery Warner, Trevor Warner, Tyler Warner, Sebastian Berg and Nova Berg; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Delores Biersdorf and Marcella Hall; and by a brother, Alvin Groenke.
Memorials are suggested to The MS Society or to St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family.
