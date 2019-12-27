Robert “Bob” J. Huewe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.

A funeral mass will be held Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. There will be visitation at the church Dec. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

A full obituary will appear the following week.

Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home in Walker, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Huewe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments