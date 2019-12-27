Robert “Bob” J. Huewe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
A funeral mass will be held Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. There will be visitation at the church Dec. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A full obituary will appear the following week.
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home in Walker, Minn.
